WATCH: Why Sappi’s profit slipped

16 November 2018 - 09:12 Business Day TV
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Paper and pulp maker Sappi recorded a 4.4% decline in its annual profit.

This was partly due to a stronger rand throughout the period.

The company also said that projects in its European and North American paper facilities as well as the revamping of some South African pulp plants increased capital expenditure.

CEO Steve Binnie joined Business Day TV to discuss the results and what lies ahead for the group.

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie talks to Business Day TV about the the group’s full-year results

Sappi’s profit slumps as it focuses on ‘shift in profit mix’

The company says projects in its European and North American paper facilities, as well as the revamping of some South African pulp plants, increased ...
