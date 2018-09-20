Companies

Steinhoff International needs funding to turn around Mattress Firm

Steinhoff paid $3.8bn for Mattress Firm two years ago after a major spending spree — but has turned into a real headache

20 September 2018 - 14:08 Janice Kew and Luca Casiraghi
Steinhoff's Mattress Firm. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Johannesburg/London — Steinhoff International Holdings is assessing ways to attract extra funding for Mattress Firm to execute a turnaround of the troubled US bedding retailer.

Bought for $3.8bn two years ago, Mattress Firm has emerged as a headache for Steinhoff as it strives to shore up liquidity following an accounting scandal. The 3,300-store chain expanded too aggressively, suffered from ineffective marketing, and has been embroiled in a dispute with suppliers, Steinhoff said in a presentation to creditors in London on Thursday.

Steinhoff bought Mattress Firm towards the end of an acquisition spree that preceded the uncovering of accounting irregularities in December, which wiped almost 95% off the share price. It  secured an agreement with lenders over the restructuring of almost €10bn of debt in July, buying it time to stabilise an empire that also includes Conforama in France and Pepkor Europe.

Mattress Firm needs “incremental liquidity” for its recovery to be secured and management, led by CEO Steve Stagner, is considering ways to access capital, Steinhoff said. Stagner has worked at Mattress Firm since 1996, and, in March, returned to the CEO job he held for six years up to 2016. Mattress Firm has hired restructuring advisers including AlixPartners and Guggenheim Securities, along with law firm Sidley Austin.

Tempur Sealy ended its supply agreement with the bedding retailer in 2017 after Mattress Firm demanded significant concessions following the Steinhoff takeover. Tempur Sealy has since sued the retailer for allegedly “selling confusingly similar products under the ‘Therapedic’ name.”

Steinhoff shares declined 5.5% as of 12.33 p.m. in Frankfurt, where the company moved the primary listing from Johannesburg in 2015.

Pepkor growth

The first of two meetings with lenders on Thursday is scheduled to last for almost three and a half hours and includes presentations from the management of all Steinhoff’s major chains. Pepkor Europe, led by former Walmart executive Andy Bond, demonstrated a healthier financial position than its US sister company, with earnings growth across brands such as Eastern Europe-focused Pepco and the UK’s Poundland. The company is targeting more than 4,000 stores within five years, compared with 2,281 now.

Earlier on Thursday, Poundland said it would take over 20 stores formerly owned by its near namesake Poundworld, which went bust earlier this year.

More than 90% of the creditors across units Steinhoff Europe, Steinhoff Finance Holding and Stripes US have now agreed to the debt restructuring. The company plans to kick off a so-called company voluntary arrangement in the UK for the Steinhoff Europe unit on October 19. It also completed the refinancing of the real estate unit Hemisphere, extending the maturity of €775m of loans to December 2021.

Bloomberg

Markus Jooste’s fables

Ex-Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste came to parliament well prepared to obfuscate and deflect blame from himself for the retailer’s collapse
Features
7 days ago

ANN CROTTY: Let’s see some consequences over Steinhoff

The parliamentary hearings into the Steinhoff scandal show little promise
Opinion
14 days ago

The gaping holes in Markus Jooste's 'know-nothing' defence

'Instead, he blamed a former European partner, and auditing firm Deloitte, for the “uncertainty” that he claimed caused the slide in the share price'
Business
14 days ago

Steinhoff falls 10%, paring last week’s strong gains

The embattled global retailer surged 21% last week, after it told parliament it would release restated 2017 financial results by the end of December
Companies
17 days ago

This is why the Hawks have been the ‘least effective’ of all the Steinhoff regulators

Parliament has stepped in to expedite the Hawks’ probe into possible criminal activity leading to the Steinhoff crisis
National
21 days ago

JSE seeks comment as ‘scandals and innuendo’ prompt review of listing rules

In a new consultation paper the JSE suggests lifting racial and gender diversity on boards and doubling the notice period before new stocks start ...
Companies
1 day ago

