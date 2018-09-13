Markus Jooste’s fables

Jooste also said he had "the right not to be compelled to give self-incriminating evidence" and that he’d had "so little time to prepare".

In the end, he reached a deal in which parliament withdrew the summons and he agreed to "be questioned to assist the committees to identify any institutional flaws and challenges" in the regulatory framework.

Still, when Jooste arrived, flanked by a squadron of lawyers, he did what some of his former colleagues had predicted: shift the blame everywhere else, swear blind that he knew of no "irregularities" and portray himself as a victim of principle.

Prime evil in Jooste’s narrative was Andreas Seifert, a notoriously shy Austrian businessman who runs Europe’s third-largest furniture chain, the XXXLutz Group.

In 2007, Steinhoff and Seifert formed a joint venture to "take on Ikea in Europe", according to Jooste. But they fell out in 2014 when Steinhoff bought another Austrian business, Kika-Leiner.

Jooste says Seifert was upset because Steinhoff had made an acquisition in his home territory "where he was the king".

Seifert would reply that in fact he had discovered various problems in Steinhoff’s accounts, including forged documents.

But in Jooste’s version, Seifert then went on a witch-hunt against Steinhoff, laying charges of fraud with the German authorities. Jooste said it was the fallout from these baseless allegations that led to "this perception of accounting irregularities" and the collapse of Steinhoff’s share price.

This is hard to swallow in light of what is emerging in the PwC investigation.

For a start, it is understood that the forensic investigators have discovered widescale deception — including that Jooste allegedly conspired with so-called third parties in Europe to manipulate Steinhoff’s financials.

Earlier this year, Steinhoff had already written down half the property portfolio in its European property arm, Hemisphere, from €2.2bn to €1.1bn. Furthermore, it had "restated" earlier financial results, erasing billions. For example, Steinhoff claimed last year that it had made a €711m profit for the six months to March 2017. But this year, those financials were restated, and the number for that six-month period was in fact a €362m loss — an immense €1.07bn swing in what was originally reported.

This suggests more than just the "perception" of irregularities. And it raises sharp questions over Jooste’s statement that he "did not know of any accounting irregularities".

But Seifert wasn’t the only one in Jooste’s sights. He also blamed Deloitte for insisting on a new forensic probe into claims of fraud, which, he argued, would have delayed the release of Steinhoff’s year-end financials, with "dire consequences". Amazingly, he proposed Steinhoff fire Deloitte and find another auditor.