BLSA suspends Bain and says it must ‘cleanse itself of state capture’

Business Leadership SA has suspended Bain as members with immediate effect over its involvement in "yet another state capture project".

"BLSA expresses shock that Bain allowed its respected institution to be embroiled in yet another state capture project under the pretext of ‘restructuring’, consequently aiding the collapse of a well-oiled, perfectly functioning state-owned company," the organisation said in a statement on Monday.

The suspension comes after the Nugent commission of inquiry heard how Bain was irregularly appointed to design of a revamp of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), which instead resulted in institutional degradation and culminated in a R50bn shortfall in revenue in the past financial year.

BLSA said it believed that Bain’s involvement in the so-called "restructuring" contributed to questionable, unnecessary changes at Sars. These changes are evidenced by, among others, the deliberate shut-down of highly specialised, effective and efficient units that were specifically created to improve revenue collection and the exodus of talent from Sars.

This created space for illegal activities and thus directly contributed to a rapidly declining tax morality, it said.

BLSA further urged Bain to fully disclose its involvement in the Sars matters to law authorities and "assist the country to cleanse itself of state capture and pay back in full all consulting fees earned, together with interest".

The organisation's CEO, Bonang Mohale, said BLSA was "emphatic" that Bain must appoint an independent enquiry.

"While we accept that wrongdoing can be caused by ‘a few rotten apples,’ this assertion cannot be accepted at face value and must be rigorously tested. If remedial action is found to be necessary, we require that it be fully proportional to the wrongdoing," Mohale said.

Bain declined to provide comment at this stage.

