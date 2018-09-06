Stringing a sentence together is rarely a difficult thing for an executive. But it was for Vittorio Massone, managing partner at Bain & Co, when he gave evidence before the commission of inquiry into the SA Revenue Service (Sars), chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent.

Massone, his colleagues felt, was not answering questions directly due to translation issues: he is of Italian descent. But it soon became clear that his difficulty might be due to the very odd circumstances in which Bain landed the Sars contract, and the calamitous effect of its work on the tax agency, which had a R50bn hole in revenue collection for 2017-2018.

This, the National Treasury told the commission last week, resulted in the need to raise VAT by one percentage point for the first time in 20 years.

Massone’s role is emerging as rather sinister as details slowly ooze into the open. He first visited former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home in late 2013 and again early in 2014, and is said to have presented him with a gift of cattle.

Bain, in response to questions from the FM, announced it had begun an internal investigation.

The dots, it seems, are becoming easier to connect in establishing what brought Sars to its knees.

Massone told the commission that Tom Moyane, a year before he became Sars commissioner, had asked Bain to present him with an "outside-in" look at the tax agency. This sent shockwaves through the public gallery and the officials present at the inquiry.

Massone duly made a presentation on Sars to Moyane — who was still head of prisons — and a year later Bain was named as the successful bidder out of six companies that took part in the closed tender process to conduct an overhaul at the tax agency.

Evidence on Friday suggested this had been Moyane’s plan all along.