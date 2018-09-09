Bain & Co managing partner Vittorio Massone steps down

Bain & Company managing partner Vittorio Massone has stepped down and the Boston-based consultancy will set aside the R164m it earned from its work at the South African Revenue Service. The firm says it will be “guided” by the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Sars on what to do with the funds.

It admitted that its work at Sars had “fallen short” and that it could not accept payment earned for work which was used to “further a different agenda” than was intended.

This is according to a statement by the company on Sunday after a meeting of its global board, and after a week of investigating what went wrong with its work at Sars.