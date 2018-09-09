Bain & Co managing partner Vittorio Massone steps down
Bain & Company managing partner Vittorio Massone has stepped down and the Boston-based consultancy will set aside the R164m it earned from its work at the South African Revenue Service. The firm says it will be “guided” by the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Sars on what to do with the funds.
It admitted that its work at Sars had “fallen short” and that it could not accept payment earned for work which was used to “further a different agenda” than was intended.
This is according to a statement by the company on Sunday after a meeting of its global board, and after a week of investigating what went wrong with its work at Sars.
It has been accused of failing to consult adequately in the far-reaching restructuring which neutralised SARS capacity and also admitted that its work could have been used to further certain political agendas by the leadership of Sars under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.
Bain launched an internal investigation after the commission of inquiry, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, heard damning evidence of how its work had damaged Sars's capacity to collect revenue. It had also neutralised key units in the organisation such as enforcement, the large business centre, litigation and compliance. It had only conducted 33 interviews over six days to conclude the work on restructuring the complex tax agency which took two decades to build from scratch.
In a statement on Sunday Bain said it has learned in the first week of its internal probe conducted by international law firm Baker McKenzie that its engagement with Sars “fell short of its operating principles”.
The internal investigation was continuing.
