Snapplify’s Econet tie-up to expand reach to African readers

Education technology company Snapplify, which is backed by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, has teamed up with telecommunications group Econet to take its digital books catalogue to African markets. The companies said on Monday they would allow readers to download digital books and educational material without incurring data charges.

The statement said Snapplify’s tie-up with Liquid Telecom owner Econet would expand its footprint in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana, Lesotho, Ghana and Uganda.

Snapplify offers "e-learning solutions" in SA and Kenya and has a catalogue of about 240,000 leisure and educational titles. The companies said by removing data costs when downloading books, "the model offered by Econet will go a long way to making e-books more accessible and affordable".

"The partnership will also benefit local publishers, who are invited to join in the project to increase access to digital educational content for schools that are increasingly moving towards digital education in their classrooms," it said.

Jordaan, who took a stake in Snapplify in 2015, has two other investments in education, including a Montessori school as well as codeX, which trains software developers. He is also backing digital financial institution Bank Zero. Jordaan said Snapplify had provided digital textbooks to about 800 schools.