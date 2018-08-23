Giving back is an adventure with Rally to Read

Where’s your sense of adventure? Is your idea of a great weekend taking your partner or kids to the movies? Or a trip to the local steakhouse? Or maybe you really push the boundaries, with a visit to a museum or nature reserve.

There is a group of people, however, with real adventures to relate. Like the time they and their vehicles were dragged by hand across a river. Or successfully navigated the notorious Swartberg Pass, in the Western Cape. Or sang along with David Kramer. Or shared lunch with strangers, overlooking remote lakes.

Oh, and while they were at it, they were transforming the lives of thousands of children.

Supporters of Rally to Read, the rural education programme which celebrates its 20th birthday in 2018, travel with us to meet the children and communities they are helping.

They see how their money is spent. And they see the results.

The Rally to Read idea is simple: teach rural children to read and write by reviving remote primary schools that have fallen off provincial education budgets. Starved of funding, they lack most of the facilities urban schools take for granted. Even the most basic materials like books and pencils are in short supply, sometimes absent altogether.

A R35,000 sponsorship pays for two portable classroom libraries and a year of teacher training by SA’s leading education NGO, the Read Educational Trust. Each school is supported for at least three years.

At no extra cost, sponsors are encouraged to join us on rally weekends, when we deliver libraries to schools and meet the children. This is where the adventure comes in. Because many schools are so far off the beaten track, reaching them is not straightforward.