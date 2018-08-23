JONATHAN JANSEN: The cold, destructive racism of white, English SA
'For some strange reason my body reacts to white folk in the southern suburbs who speak high English with a pronounced English accent as if they were still in Nottingham or Salisbury'
EXTRACT
So what are the spears that inflict this woundedness? One spear is language and how it is used within this former British colony, the Cape, and its university. I know. For some strange reason my body reacts to white folk in the southern suburbs who speak high English with a pronounced English accent as if they were still in Nottingham or Salisbury. It is the same emotional reaction that I have when those anchors on Classic FM speak English as if they just landed from Europe; there is a searing communication of the superiority of race and class. My reaction is involuntary, a reminder of a bitter past.
