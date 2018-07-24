Companies

Barclays not off the hook for fraud charges over Qatar loan

24 July 2018 - 17:21 Agency Staff
Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR

London — The UK’s Serious Fraud Office is seeking to reinstate fraud charges against Barclays over its emergency fundraising from Qatar in the financial crisis, the bank said on Tuesday.

The office has lodged an application in London’s high court to seek the reinstatement of all charges against Barclays Bank and its parent company, Barclays plc, linked to the Qatar fundraising.

Barclays added in a brief statement that it planned to defend itself against the move.

Tuesday’s news comes more than two months after London’s Southwark Crown Court had dismissed criminal charges against Barclays over the Qatar fundraising.

In late afternoon deals, Barclays shares rose 1.47% to 189.32 pence on London’s FTSE 100 index, which was 0.87% higher at 7,722.26 points.

AFP

