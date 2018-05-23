Barclays explores possible merger in response to pressure from activist

Tokyo — Barclays has been exploring a potential merger with rival UK banks including Standard Chartered, as part of wide-ranging contingency plans being weighed by senior board members following pressure from an activist investor, the Financial Times reported.

Chairman John McFarlane was at least theoretically keen on the idea of combining with Standard Chartered, and was supported by deputy chairman Gerry Grimstone, the FT reported, citing two unidentified people close to the situation.

A private conversation took place between a director at each bank about the possible benefits of such a deal, though no bid approach had been made, one of the people said, according to the FT.

There had been no formal discussion of the potential combination on the Barclays board, one of the people said.

Many ideas

Representatives of Standard Chartered in Singapore and Barclays in Hong Kong declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered shares surged in Hong Kong on Wednesday and were trading about 4% higher at noon local time, set for the biggest gain in almost a year.

The FT reported that the possible merger was one of many ideas being "kicked around" by Barclays after activist investor Edward Bramson emerged as one of the lender’s largest shareholders in March.

The founder of Sherborne Investors is reportedly seeking more cuts to the trading arm of the investment bank.

The FT cited an unnamed person who knows Bramson as saying he was likely to call for Barclays to return to shareholders much of the £25bn of capital tied up in its corporate and investment banking division by shrinking the unit.

"Hypothetical combinations" with other banks had also been discussed by Barclays directors, including Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and DBS Group, the FT reported.

Bloomberg