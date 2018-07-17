Rolls-Royce warns about Brexit uncertainty, again, and about supply pressures

Farnborough — The CEO of British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings warned on Tuesday that the government’s new Brexit blueprint failed to dispel uncertainty and cautioned about supply pressures.

The government published proposals last week to facilitate post-Brexit trade in goods with the EU, but gave scant detail about the future of services.

"We can’t rely on anything. So the white paper ... was incrementally positive in terms of the content," said Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East at a round-table event on the sidelines of Farnborough Airshow. "But it still leaves loads of unknowns. And we’ve got a business to run. So, yes we are taking contingency measures and we are going to continue taking those contingency measures. As it happens — look what happened yesterday. It got incrementally worse again."

Prime Minister Theresa May avoided defeat in a vote on customs legislation on Monday but only after bowing to pressure from hardline euro-sceptics in her ruling Conservative Party.