Britain seeks to allay Brexit fears at Farnborough air show

Farnborough, UK — Britain sought to project an image of aerospace prowess long after it leaves the European Union (EU), at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday, as Airbus and Boeing announced a raft of deals and issued optimistic outlooks for the global industry.

China’s Sichuan Airlines said it will be buying 10 A350 long-haul aircraft with a list price of $2.8bn, while India’s Vistara signed a letter of intent to purchase 13 single-aisle A320neo aircraft.

Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines, which is developing a network across Asia and North America, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding for the purchase of 17 Airbus jets — 12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s.

The Airbus deals announced at Farnborough, southwest of London, would add up to more than $17bn at catalogue price for the aircraft if all orders are confirmed and prior to large discounts traditionally handed to purchasers.

Airbus’s US rival Boeing also announced a series of impressive deals including 14 777s to DHL for $4.7bn, 30 737 MAX for Jackson Square Aviation for $3.5bn.

"We continue to see the aerospace market grow very strongly," Boeing CE Dennis Muilenberg said on the eve of the Farnborough show, echoing similar comments by Airbus.

But Farnborough is taking place in the shadow of a trade war between China and the US, as well as Britain’s stalled negotiations to exit the EU.

Airbus, which employs about 15,000 people in Britain, has warned it would reconsider investments in Britain if it crashes out of the EU next year with no deal.

Airbus CE Tom Enders last month said the government had "no clue" over its Brexit plans.

After Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled more conciliatory proposals last week for Britain to retain strong trading ties with the EU after Brexit, Enders said that the government was now "going in the right direction".