Seven highlights from the Farnborough Air Show

Farnborough — The UK edition of the world’s most closely watched annual air show — which alternates between Farnborough and Paris — began on Monday.

The spotlight was on the traditional rivalry between Boeing and Airbus, with Brexit also coming into focus. Here is a sampling of the first day’s highlights:

1. Boeing and Airbus

American group Boeing and European rival Airbus battled to a stalemate as the air show kicked off on Monday, tallying more than $55bn in jetliner sales. The second day may well signal a winner.

Airlines and leasing firms committed to taking about $29bn of planes from Airbus, including dozens of its top-selling A320neo family of narrow-body jets. Boeing was close behind, with about $26bn in deals, including confirmation of an $8.8bn order from India’s Jet Airways.

Business was dominated more than ever by the latest version of the workhorse Airbus A320 and Boeing’s rival 737 narrow-body jet, which together have generated more than $1.2-trillion in sales.

The latest generation of planes are more fuel-efficient than their predecessors, helping to spur unprecedented demand and swell their combined order backlog past 12,000 planes.

Air shows are notorious for late deals that make it hard to judge who’s winning after one day. Airbus is discussing a potential $23bn deal with Malaysia’s AirAsia, according to people familiar with the matter. Asian buyers like Jet and Taiwanese startup StarLux Airlines led Monday’s action.

2. GE and the Boeing 797

General Electric said it remains unconvinced that demand for Boeing’s potential midrange aircraft, nicknamed the 797, will be enough to justify developing a new engine for the jet. The turbine maker is "still wrestling with" what the size of the market is, GE Aviation chief David Joyce said on Monday. "People feel great when you launch, but shareholders don’t feel great until you’re successful," he said. Boeing envisions the NMA, to be designed for 5,000-mile routes, as succeeding its 757 and 767 models and taking on Airbus’s popular A321neo.

3. Buying on spec

Toby Bright used to strike deals for the Boeing 737 jetliner when he was the plane maker’s chief salesman more than a decade ago. Now he is a buyer. Jackson Square Aviation, the aircraft financier that Bright leads, announced an order for 30 of the Max, Boeing’s latest 737 model. The planes will be delivered between 2023 and 2025, and buyers are already lined up, Bright said in an interview. The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2010, buys factory-fresh jetliners from airlines and leases them back to the carriers. It now has a portfolio of more than 180 jets.

4. Trade war

In most instances, the world’s two largest plane makers are not above employing hardball geopolitics if it will gain them a sales edge. But Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and Airbus commercial chief Faury both said they wanted no part of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. In separate interviews, they said nothing good would come from the tension that’s been gathering momentum over recent weeks.

Muilenburg told Bloomberg TV that finding a solution to the dispute is essential because the aerospace industry relies on the free flow of goods. Said Faury: "There will be no winner if there’s a trade war around the world."

5. Post-Brexit power