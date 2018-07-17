Barack Obama speaks to rousing applause and a standing ovation
Those who believe in democracy and civil rights have a better story to tell, former US president Barack Obama said on Tuesday.
The 44th president of the US took to the stage to a standing ovation at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg to deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela lecture.
He began his address with an observation, saying he saw that President Cyril Ramaphosa "is inspiring hope in this great country", following rousing applause from the 15,000-strong crowd for the South African president, who has been in office for just five months.
Obama, who admitted to wearing "long johns" and mocked his own failure to realise it was winter in SA, told the audience he would step back in time in his address to get "perspective" on the way forward for the world. He walked the audience through history in his address, tracing how the world has arrived at its current dangerous juncture in which "strong-man politics" was on the rise.
He said the current negative tendencies in the world was not going to take the world forward. Those who believed in democracy and civil rights, rather, had the best story to tell and this is proven historically. Authoritarian governments had been shown, time and time again, to breed corruption, as they were not accountable, he said.
Countries relying on nationalism or xenophobia as the factor that holds them together, eventually find themselves consumed by civil war.
"We have a better story to tell, but to say our vision for the future is better is not to say we will necessarily win because history shows the power of fear ... the desire of greed ... how easily people can turn on those who look different or those who worship God in a different way."
He described the world 100 years ago — one in which the world had just emerged from a brutal war, with most of Africa under colonial rule; in SA, laws were already paving the way for racial segregation which would be institutionalised under apartheid. It was a world in which the strong dominated the weak, whites dominated blacks, and were even willing to exploit other whites and blacks willing to exploit other blacks.
He said this was the world into which Mandela was born 100 years ago. There was no indication at the time that Mandela would become the man he did.
After the Second World War and into the 1970s, progress was made with a slew of liberation movements in Africa, the rise of trade union movements, social security expanding, and access to public education rising. This culminated in Mandela’s release and SA’s road to democracy.
Madiba then had the wisdom, Obama said, to step aside when he had accomplished what he set out to do.
