Barack Obama speaks to rousing applause and a standing ovation

Countries relying on nationalism or xenophobia as the factor that holds them together, eventually find themselves consumed by civil war.

"We have a better story to tell, but to say our vision for the future is better is not to say we will necessarily win because history shows the power of fear ... the desire of greed ... how easily people can turn on those who look different or those who worship God in a different way."

He described the world 100 years ago — one in which the world had just emerged from a brutal war, with most of Africa under colonial rule; in SA, laws were already paving the way for racial segregation which would be institutionalised under apartheid. It was a world in which the strong dominated the weak, whites dominated blacks, and were even willing to exploit other whites and blacks willing to exploit other blacks.

He said this was the world into which Mandela was born 100 years ago. There was no indication at the time that Mandela would become the man he did.

After the Second World War and into the 1970s, progress was made with a slew of liberation movements in Africa, the rise of trade union movements, social security expanding, and access to public education rising. This culminated in Mandela’s release and SA’s road to democracy.

Madiba then had the wisdom, Obama said, to step aside when he had accomplished what he set out to do.

