Qatar Airways slips up on CEO question — but the numbers are on its side

Sydney — Set your sights elsewhere, women. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker says only a man could rise to the challenges of his job.

Moments after becoming chairman of the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) board of governors, one of the world’s biggest boys’ clubs, Al Baker did little to suggest things will change.

At a press conference in Sydney, where IATA held its annual meeting, he was asked what could be done about the woeful representation of women in Middle East aviation. "Of course it has to be led by a man, because it is a very challenging position." There were loud groans of disapproval from many reporters in the room.

The comments contrast with efforts by some rivals to push up female representation at the upper echelons. Al Baker told the reporter this is the case at Qatar Airways. Qantas Airways’s senior management is 40% female, including the heads of the international and frequent-flier loyalty businesses, CEO Alan Joyce said. SkyTeam appointed Delta executive Kristin Colvile as CEO of the airline alliance earlier this month.