Parliament wants part of its SAA meeting closed to the media

Parliament’s finance committee has resolved to apply to the office of the speaker of the National Assembly to have a section of its meeting on Thursday with South African Airways (SAA) executives closed to the media.

It is envisaged that only those sections of the meeting that deal with market-sensitive issues will be closed.

The DA has objected to the resolution.

"The committee is clear that the public has a vested in the performance of SAA, especially since the government bailouts for SAA are ultimately funded by the taxpayer and the company is ultimately owned by the public. SAA, therefore, has to answer on its quarterly performance in committee meetings that are open to the public," the resolution adopted on Tuesday said.