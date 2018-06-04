Companies / Transport & Tourism

TRAVEL

Global airlines plan for ultralong-haul flights

04 June 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London/Sydney — World  airlines are aiming for ultralong-haul flights and Airbus expects more carriers to order planes that can fly from one side of the Earth to the other.

The European aircraft maker saw demand for 50 to 100 orders for a longer-range version of the A350 model, capable of flying from Sydney to London nonstop, Airbus chief salesman Eric Schulz said.

Airbus and rival Boeing were talking to Qantas, Australia’s biggest carrier, for a plane that could fly the Sydney-London route without a break, company officials said. Called Project Sunrise, it would put Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, New York and Paris within direct reach of Australia’s eastern seaboard, Qantas said. Air New Zealand could also consider a longer-range version of the A350, Schulz said.

"The heart of that long-range market will continue to be in Asia," Randy Tinseth, vice-president of marketing for Boeing, said separately. The US plane maker was still in talks with Qantas about the exact plane that could fly Sydney-London nonstop, Tinseth said.

One long-range market with particular potential was Asia-Latin America, he said.

A wave of ultralong flights that will get you halfway around the world in one hop is pushing aircraft manufacturers to come up with planes that can ferry people for 20 hours nonstop. Qantas has started a Perth- London 17-hour service using a Boeing Dreamliner and Singapore Airlines is reviving the Singapore-New York service, a 19-hour flight.

Qantas was "getting very confident" about such long-range flights, CEO Alan Joyce said. "The economics are working. Perth-London is making money from day one."

The airline’s first Perth- London flight was in March, signalling the beginning of the end of the kangaroo route, in which make aircraft make the journey from Europe to Australia in a series of hops.

Bloomberg

Alitalia may have some intercontinental flying lessons for SAA

Italian airline Alitalia, whose inaugural flight from Rome touched down at OR Tambo International Airport this week, may have lessons for this ...
Business
1 month ago

Airports need to rethink their business model as travellers’ habits change

With cheaper flights there are more people flying — but less of them spending at airports, writes Mar Beltran
Opinion
2 months ago

Air financing industry flying at all-time high, with little sign of crashing

Sentiment is soaring after four years of unprecedented profit and a flood of new investors, but is it a case of what goes up must come down?
Business
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Liberty and L2D’s Stuttafords hangover is nearly ...
Companies / Property
2.
KPMG quits as Saica auditor, over concern about ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Investec hatchet out for Tongaat CEO after ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Anglo to boost coal capacity in Australia
Companies / Mining
5.
Aton digs in its heels as M&R eyes Aveng ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.