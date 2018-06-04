Airline industry warns governments about private airports

Sydney — Governments must urgently tackle a capacity crisis facing airports as demand for international travel grows, but they should be cautious about private sector involvement, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) warned on Monday.

Iata has also cut its profit target for the global aviation market for 2018, despite the expected increase in passenger numbers.

Passenger levels projected to nearly double to 7.8-billion by 2036, infrastructure such as airports and air traffic control systems were not keeping pace, the airline industry group said.

Major airports have sought to address the crisis by managing slots — giving airlines specific operating rights at particular times.

But there was still a need for new airports, Iata director-general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said at the body’s annual meeting in Sydney.

“We are in a capacity crisis. And we don’t see the required airport infrastructure investment to solve it,” he said, adding that cash-strapped governments were increasingly turning to private firms to increase airport capacity.

But he cautioned against privatised airports, warning that they have “not lived up to airline expectations”, with many carriers having “far too many bitter experiences”.

“Travellers also sense the problem. According to [global rating system] Skytrax, five of the top six traveller-preferred airports are public,” he said.

“Privatised airports are definitely more expensive. But there is little difference in efficiency or investment levels compared to airports in public hands.”