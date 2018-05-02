Facebook sell-off is not a train smash; it is an opportunity to buy

Facebook generates revenue by selling access to, and knowledge of, its 2-billion user base. Its addressable market is enormous, and businesses across the globe are looking to reach consumers on the internet, switching their ad dollars from old media to new.

With low associated costs, Facebook operating margins have leapt from 10.5% at listing to 50% as of 2017.

The knowledge that Facebook has of its users is deep and far reaching. In return for access to the platform, users allow Facebook to track their locations, record their activity on the platform, including who they interact with, how they interact and what they like and dislike.

These vast data reams are aggregated and deciphered to make sense of consumer trends, analysing how they think and participate with the world around them. Advertising executives have flocked to Facebook to achieve the holy grail of marketing: a way to reach the right consumer (known as targeting), interact with them and measure the interaction.

Revenue has poured in — from $5bn in 2012 to $40bn in 2017, which was $5bn more than renowned Naspers investment Tencent earned in the same year. This revenue has been backed by earnings growth, with Facebook earning 1c per share in 2012 and $6.16 per share as of 2017, despite shares in issue expanding 36% over this period.

However, since its peak on February 2 the share price has fallen 18% on news that Cambridge Analytica, a firm linked to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, managed to get its hands on the data of 87-million Facebook users in a suspicious, and possibly unlawful, way.

For Facebook, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

According to the Pew Research Centre, a think-tank, the majority of Americans distrust social media firms. News is awash with stories about fake news originating from social media platforms — in particular the saga of Russian interference in the US presidential campaign.

Fake news

A new study suggests that fake news played a big role in depressing support for Hillary Clinton on election day. According to the Washington Post, fake news could have cost Clinton about 2.2 or 2.3 points apiece in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. This is meaningful, considering Clinton lost Michigan by just 0.2 points and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by 0.72 and 0.76 points, respectively.

On top of this, European regulators, taking a far firmer stance on data privacy and regulation, are threatening Facebook with everything from digital revenue taxes to antitrust claims. Facebook is starting to discover that with great power comes great responsibility.

It needs to learn from the trust concerns it has found itself facing, and learn quickly.