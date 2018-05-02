Mark Zuckerberg turns matchmaker with Facebook online dating

The announcement sent shares in the online dating giant Match.com tumbling, finishing the formal trading day down 22%.

Zuckerberg also said the dating offer was built from the ground up with privacy and safety in mind, as he underscored the firm’s commitment to boosting privacy protections.

Facebook’s closely watched developer conference comes as the giant faces intense global scrutiny over the mass harvesting of personal data by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consultancy that worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Facebook has admitted that up to 87-million users may have had their data hijacked in the scandal, which saw Zuckerberg grilled at length by the US Congress last month.

"We need to make sure that never happens again," Zuckerberg told the audience.

In a related move, Facebook announced an upcoming feature called "Clear History" that will allow users to see which apps and websites send the network information, delete the data from their account, and prevent Facebook from storing it.

Zuckerberg said Facebook had already moved to limit the amount of data it shared with third-party applications and planned further steps to prevent a repeat of the Cambridge Analytica debacle.

Facebook was also reviewing applications overall as well as auditing those that accessed large amounts of data to make sure access was not abused, he said.

"Security isn’t a problem that you ever fully solve," Zuckerberg said, outlining the slew of efforts by Facebook to battle election interference, misinformation, spam and other challenges.

"This is an arms race; we are going to be working to stay ahead of our adversaries forever."

Zuckerberg’s blend of humour, humility, confidence and determination in a keynote presentation seemed to resonate with the gathering of developers, who credited Facebook with taking responsibility for problems and working on fixing them.

"I respect that they came out with it and didn’t do a cover-up," said Malik Gillins of Movez, a startup behind an app crafted to streamline social event planning.