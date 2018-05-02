WhatsApp cofounder to leave Facebook after privacy clash

San Francisco — The cofounder of WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook with more than 1-billion daily users, said on Monday that he was leaving the company, spelling the loss of one of the strongest advocates for privacy inside Facebook.

Jan Koum’s plan to exit comes after clashing with the parent company over WhatsApp’s strategy and Facebook’s attempts to use its personal data and weaken its encryption, the Washington Post reported earlier, citing people familiar with the internal discussions.

"It’s been almost a decade since Brian and I started WhatsApp, and it’s been an amazing journey with some of the best people," Koum, WhatsApp’s CE, said in a post on his Facebook page referring to cofounder Brian Acton. "But it is time for me to move on."

He did not give a date for his departure and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Acton left the messaging service company in September to start a foundation, after spending eight years with WhatsApp.

Facebook CE Mark Zuckerberg commented on Koum’s post, saying he was grateful for what Koum taught him about encryption "and its ability to take power from centralised systems and put it back in people’s hands. Those values will always be at the heart of WhatsApp."

WhatsApp user data

Facebook has battled European regulators over a plan to use WhatsApp user data, including phone numbers, to develop products and target ads.

The plan is suspended, but WhatsApp said last week it still wanted to move forward eventually.

Stanford alumnus Acton and Ukrainian immigrant Koum cofounded WhatsApp in 2009.

Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for $19bn in cash and stock.

WhatsApp, a pun on the phrase "What’s up?", grew in popularity in part because its encrypted messages are stored on users’ smartphones and not on company servers, making the service more private.

Concerns about the handling of personal information by Facebook have grown since the social network’s admission in March that the data of millions of users was wrongly harvested by the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has taken steps to generate revenue from WhatsApp, which, unlike Facebook, does not have advertising.

WhatsApp’s management has fiercely opposed advertising, saying in 2012 that they did not want to be "just another ad clearing house" where the engineering team "spends their day tuning data mining". Instead, WhatsApp charged a $1 annual subscription. It dropped that in 2016, moving towards a plan to charge businesses for specialised accounts.

