Starbucks in SA also to get racial-bias training — when the US has done its own
Starbucks’ SA licensee, Taste Holdings, however, says it understands ‘local cultural intricacies’
Staff at Starbucks in SA will‚ along with their colleagues in the US‚ undergo "racial bias training" after the furore over the arrest of two black men at a coffee shop in the US.
Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia‚ Pennsylvania‚ on April 12 after the store manager called the police. The two had been waiting for a meeting. The incident was captured on video and went viral.
@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018
The company faced a backlash‚ with many people threatening to boycott stores and will close 8,000 US stores on May 29 for "racial bias training".
Communications manager for Starbucks SA Fareed Mohammed said staff in SA would undergo the same training.
"I can confirm that ... the training is currently being developed and will initially roll out to partners in the US and, once complete‚ Starbucks will make the education material available to other companies‚ including licensee partners such as Taste Holdings‚ for our employees and leadership. At this stage‚ the South African stores and other stores outside the US will not be closed on May 29."
He said more details would be made available once the training kit had been received. "If anything‚ we are proud that we have a diverse group of [baristas] who understand the local cultural intricacies. They also live the Starbucks values of mutual respect and create a welcoming environment for our customers."
Following the incident in the US‚ the coffee store apologised to the arrested men. The company tweeted: "We apologise to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday."
We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018
The company then announced days later it will be closing its US stores for racial-bias awareness training.
On 5/29, we'll close US company-owned stores to conduct racial-bias training to address implicit bias & prevent discrimination. We're taking a hard look at who we are as a company. We’re ashamed & recognize that racial bias is a problem we must address. https://t.co/xIYc75BJPj— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 17, 2018
Experts‚ however‚ warned in an article published on Saturday by The Guardian that it would take more than a once-off training session to change attitudes.
Holly Hutchins‚ associate professor of human resource development at the University of Houston’s College of Technology‚ said: "Organisations tend to rush to the training option as a way to quickly window-dress issues‚ especially around gender or racial bias."
