The company faced a backlash‚ with many people threatening to boycott stores and will close 8,000 US stores on May 29 for "racial bias training".

Communications manager for Starbucks SA Fareed Mohammed said staff in SA would undergo the same training.

"I can confirm that ... the training is currently being developed and will initially roll out to partners in the US and, once complete‚ Starbucks will make the education material available to other companies‚ including licensee partners such as Taste Holdings‚ for our employees and leadership. At this stage‚ the South African stores and other stores outside the US will not be closed on May 29."

He said more details would be made available once the training kit had been received. "If anything‚ we are proud that we have a diverse group of [baristas] who understand the local cultural intricacies. They also live the Starbucks values of mutual respect and create a welcoming environment for our customers."

Following the incident in the US‚ the coffee store apologised to the arrested men. The company tweeted: "We apologise to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday."