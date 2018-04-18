What getting woke will cost Starbucks

New York — Starbucks, scrambling to restore trust after the arrest of two black patrons at a cafe in Philadelphia, will close more than half its stores in the US next month for an afternoon of bias training.

That could set back the company, which booked $22.4bn in revenue last year, a mere $16.7m in lost sales, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Starbucks is shutting its so-called company-operated stores temporarily on the afternoon of May 29 — the day after Memorial Day — to train nearly 175,000 employees.

It booked $14bn in sales last year across its 9,412 stores in the Americas.