What getting woke will cost Starbucks

18 April 2018 - 10:01 Clementine Fletcher and Leslie Patton
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

New York — Starbucks, scrambling to restore trust after the arrest of two black patrons at a cafe in Philadelphia, will close more than half its stores in the US next month for an afternoon of bias training.

That could set back the company, which booked $22.4bn in revenue last year, a mere $16.7m in lost sales, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Starbucks is shutting its so-called company-operated stores temporarily on the afternoon of May 29 — the day after Memorial Day — to train nearly 175,000 employees.

It booked $14bn in sales last year across its 9,412 stores in the Americas.

So, calculated on a per-store basis, it generated an annual $12.2bn from the 8,222 stores closing their doors for the afternoon in the US. The average per day: roughly $35.5m.

On this basis, a half-day shutdown costs it $16.7m.

Starbucks doesn’t split out US revenue from the Americas, so Bloomberg’s estimates are on an average per-store basis — and based on figures for fiscal 2017, which ended October 1 last year (the company also owns stores in Canada and Brazil).

The (estimated) cost could well be worth it for the coffee behemoth, as it faces opprobrium in its home — and biggest — market after a manager summoned police after two men waited at a Starbucks table without ordering.

Starbucks shares haven’t seen much of an effect, but the company has called the arrests a "reprehensible outcome" and has vowed to do better.

The gesture may also not affect too many customers on the day seeking a blonde espresso or caramel macchiato, though: about 41% of locations aren’t Starbucks-owned and may still remain open.

Bloomberg

