CHECKOUT COUNTER: More bang for your Star(bucks)

1. Lasers for Levi’s

Levi Strauss & Co will be implementing a new technique in its manufacturing process that will reduce chemical use and make the way in which jeans are faded, distressed and ripped more efficient. By replacing manual labour with lasers, Levi’s will be able to finish a pair of jeans every 90 seconds instead of only finishing two to three pairs in an hour. President and CEO Chip Bergh has called the process "the future of jeans manufacturing".