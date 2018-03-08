CHECKOUT COUNTER: More bang for your Star(bucks)
1. Lasers for Levi’s
Levi Strauss & Co will be implementing a new technique in its manufacturing process that will reduce chemical use and make the way in which jeans are faded, distressed and ripped more efficient. By replacing manual labour with lasers, Levi’s will be able to finish a pair of jeans every 90 seconds instead of only finishing two to three pairs in an hour. President and CEO Chip Bergh has called the process "the future of jeans manufacturing".
2. More bang for your buck
Coffee chain Starbucks has opened its first Reserve store on the main floor of the company’s headquarters in Seattle. The shop includes a full mixology bar, which will serve cocktails for afternoon and evening customers. It also sells pizza, and boasts two indoor fireplaces. With such outlets, the company hopes to increase the time customers spend in its stores.
3. Lego goes green
Danish toy maker Lego says the leaves, bushes and trees in its box-sets will in future be made of plastic sourced from sugarcane. The move is part of the Danish company’s pledge to use sustainable materials in its products and packaging by 2030. Lego pieces are currently made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, which comes from crude oil.
4. Adidas gets its stripes in retail battle
Footwear maker adidas has won the latest round in an ongoing trademark battle with Belgian footwear company Shoe Branding over its three-stripe trademark. An EU general court ruling, published this week, holds that Shoe Branding’s application to register two stripes on a plain trainer could not be allowed.
