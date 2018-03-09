Companies

Enterprise Foods’ workers return to work in Polokwane

09 March 2018 - 17:28 Penwell Dlamini
The recent outbreak of listeriosis was traced to a Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
The recent outbreak of listeriosis was traced to a Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

There has been no talk of retrenchments at Enterprise Foods’ factory in Polokwane‚ which was shut down because of the presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

Success Mataitsane‚ the general secretary of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw)‚ said employees returned to work on Friday.

Management instructed workers to stay away from March 6 because the production of polony had to be stopped after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the bacterium had been traced to the factory.

"The workers are back at work, as per the agreement we [made] with employers on Monday. Thus far‚ nothing relating to retrenchments has been discussed. They are back at work. They are not producing any polony. They are just doing mop-ups‚ cleaning‚" Mataitsane said.

Nupsaw is the majority union at Enterprise Foods in Polokwane‚ Limpopo. The plant employs about 450 people of which about 400 are union members

Tiger Brands closed the Enterprise Foods factories in Polokwane and Germiston after the Listeria monocytogenes ST6 (LST6) strain was found in its Polokwane plant‚ the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis. Since last year‚ 180 deaths have been recorded.

EFF removing meat products from shops — but retailers say what’s left is fine

Shoprite and Pick n Pay say all possibly tainted products have already been removed — and they are already refunding customers without a receipt
National
1 day ago

Tiger Brands’ reputation under fire

Tiger Brands’ response to the listeriosis outbreak offers lessons in how not to manage a reputational crisis
News & Insights
1 day ago

Listeriosis: making a scapegoat of Tiger Brands

Motsoaledi says the source has been found, but Tiger Brands’ test results show ‘low levels’ of environmental listeria
News & Fox
1 day ago

How investigators found the link between Tiger Brands and listeriosis

'Of 300 samples taken from the Enterprise plant, 26 had listeria that was genetically identically to what made most patients sick'
News
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sanlam trims bonuses for Steinhoff exposure
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sanlam cuts bonuses on Steinhoff contagion
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sim Tshabalala tells SA to get ready for the next ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MTN to revisit financial services in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Virgin cancels Airbus A380 order, conceding the ...
Companies

Related Articles

Specific strain of listeria that killed 180 is identified at Enterprise Foods
National

Health department pushes for food safety law review
National / Health

WATCH: The high price of dodgy meat
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Health department blames food firms for ‘delayed listeriosis probe’
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Food firms ‘delayed listeriosis probe’
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.