Health department blames food firms for ‘delayed listeriosis probe’

Tiger Brands waits for test results while Namibia suspends processed-meat imports from South Africa

06 March 2018 - 05:49 TAMAR KAHN AND PERICLES ANETOS
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat from the Enterprise factory store in Germiston, East of Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat from the Enterprise factory store in Germiston, East of Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The health department has blamed processed-meat companies for delaying its progress in identifying the source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak, which has killed 180 people since January 2017.

Tiger Brands said it was waiting for the results of its own tests, even as it issued a product recall wider than the three items made at its Enterprise Foods unit that were identified by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) as being contaminated with the strain of listeria that has caused the outbreak of the deadly disease.

Tiger Brands has yet to quantify the financial implications of the product recalls.

Namibia suspended imports of processed meat from SA on Monday, after bans imposed by Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced at the weekend that the source of the outbreak had been traced to polony made by Tiger Brands’s Enterprise unit. A different strain of listeria had also been detected in polony made by RCL Foods.

The source of the recent Listeriosis outbreak in the country has been found. Here is what we know so far.

Enterprise withdraws all processed meats and stops their production at two facilities

But Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall says there has been no direct correlation between the Enterprise Foods’ products and deaths from ...
Companies
19 hours ago

Companies responsible for listeriosis outbreak may face huge class action suit

Consumer lawyer says the relatives of people who died and people who were hospitalised after contracting the disease could sue for damages
National
21 hours ago

Tiger Brands and Rainbow shares drop sharply on listeriosis news

Tiger Brands has announced three measures to kill listeria bacteria, but has not yet given an estimate of how much the recall and production halt ...
Companies
1 day ago

