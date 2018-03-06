Health department blames food firms for ‘delayed listeriosis probe’

The health department has blamed processed-meat companies for delaying its progress in identifying the source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak, which has killed 180 people since January 2017.

Tiger Brands said it was waiting for the results of its own tests, even as it issued a product recall wider than the three items made at its Enterprise Foods unit that were identified by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) as being contaminated with the strain of listeria that has caused the outbreak of the deadly disease.

Tiger Brands has yet to quantify the financial implications of the product recalls.

Namibia suspended imports of processed meat from SA on Monday, after bans imposed by Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced at the weekend that the source of the outbreak had been traced to polony made by Tiger Brands’s Enterprise unit. A different strain of listeria had also been detected in polony made by RCL Foods.

