WATCH: The high price of dodgy meat

The largest outbreak of listeriosis, which claimed 180 lives in SA, has been linked back to an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane‚ Limpopo.

Enterprise Foods has withdrawn all of its ready-to-eat meat products. But Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall said there was no direct link between the company’s products and the 180 deaths.

The National Consumer Commission ordered the company to recall only three products, but it decided to be extra vigilant and recall all products produced at its facilities in Germiston and Polokwane and halt production at these two sites. Tiger Brands said it had not yet worked out the financial impact of suspending production.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi spoke to Business Day TV about listeriosis outbreak.