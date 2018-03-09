Specific strain of listeria that killed 180 is identified at Enterprise Foods

The specific strain of listeria responsible for at least 180 deaths in SA has been found in the Polokwane factory of Tiger Brands subsidiary Enterprise Foods.

"Enterprise Foods received a report from the Department of Health on March 8 which confirms the presence of the listeria monocytogenes ST6 (LST6) strain in our Polokwane factory," Tiger Brands said in a media release on Friday.

"This follows environmental swabs taken at the factory on February 2. We are directing all our efforts, energy and time to determine how this could have occurred."

Tiger Brands said its Polokwane and Germiston factories remained closed while it conducted "deep cleaning processes".

"We acknowledge and recognise that we are dealing with a national crisis that has impacted customers, consumers and the industry," Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall said.

"Together with our staff, business partners and the relevant authorities we are working to mitigate any further risks to consumers. We are well advanced in the national recall of all ready-to-eat, chilled processed meat products, which we initiated on Sunday. We will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this to ensure it does not happen again."