Specific strain of listeria that killed 180 is identified at Enterprise Foods

09 March 2018 - 13:48 Staff Writer
The recent outbreak of listeriosis was traced to a Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
The recent outbreak of listeriosis was traced to a Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The specific strain of listeria responsible for at least 180 deaths in SA has been found in the Polokwane factory of Tiger Brands subsidiary Enterprise Foods.

"Enterprise Foods received a report from the Department of Health on March 8 which confirms the presence of the listeria monocytogenes ST6 (LST6) strain in our Polokwane factory," Tiger Brands said in a media release on Friday.

"This follows environmental swabs taken at the factory on February 2. We are directing all our efforts, energy and time to determine how this could have occurred."

Tiger Brands said its Polokwane and Germiston factories remained closed while it conducted "deep cleaning processes".

"We acknowledge and recognise that we are dealing with a national crisis that has impacted customers, consumers and the industry," Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall said.

"Together with our staff, business partners and the relevant authorities we are working to mitigate any further risks to consumers. We are well advanced in the national recall of all ready-to-eat, chilled processed meat products, which we initiated on Sunday. We will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this to ensure it does not happen again."

Years before listeria outbreak, industry blocked processed-meat controls, says regulator

The National Regulator for Compulsory Standards says it tried to develop standards in 2014 but it was blocked because players said the proposed ...
National
3 hours ago

Imported meat could harbour listeria, warn poultry producers

The South African Poultry Association says the agriculture department concluded a listeria testing protocol with meat importers only a few days ago
National
4 hours ago

EFF removing meat products from shops — but retailers say what's left is fine

Shoprite and Pick n Pay say all possibly tainted products have already been removed — and they are already refunding customers without a receipt
National
1 day ago

Thousands of tonnes of tainted polony destined for the dump

EnviroServ is one of the waste companies that has made a bid to Tiger Brands and Rainbow Chicken to help dispose of recalled cold meat
National
1 day ago

Tiger Brands' reputation under fire

Tiger Brands' response to the listeriosis outbreak offers lessons in how not to manage a reputational crisis
News & Insights
1 day ago

