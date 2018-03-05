Companies

Geely has no plans to take further stakes in car manufacturers

The Chinese car maker is not looking for more acquisitions, says founder and main owner of Geely

05 March 2018 - 05:51 Agency Staff
Focused for now: Geely’s Li Shufu wants to concentrate on developing his existing holdings in other vehicle makers. Picture: REUTERS
Focused for now: Geely’s Li Shufu wants to concentrate on developing his existing holdings in other vehicle makers. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt — Li Shufu, the founder and main owner of China’s Geely, had no plans to buy further stakes in car manufacturers after building up a holding of almost 10% in Germany’s Daimler, he told a German newspaper.

"Currently we have no plans for further purchases. We will concentrate for now on the development of existing holdings," the weekly Bild am Sonntag quoted Li as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

"There are many ideas, and there is much to do."

Li has led a major acquisition push globally since 2010, when he took over Swedish car brand Volvo from Ford for $1.8bn.

Over the past year, he has snapped up a $3.3bn stake in truck maker AB Volvo, a majority stake in sports car maker Lotus, a 49.9% stake in Malaysian car maker Proton and flying car start-up Terrafugia. He already owns LEVC, the maker of London’s iconic black cabs.

His purchase of a $9bn stake in Daimler, unveiled last week, surprised the market and rekindled fears in Germany of its highly prized industrial expertise falling into Chinese hands.

Two major US banks facilitated Geely’s Daimler mega deal

The structure makes Chinese billionaire Li Shufu’s ‘collar trade’ the largest deal of its kind in a single stock globally
Companies
4 days ago

When asked about those concerns, Li said that his focus was on future technology.

"For me, it’s not about available technology but what is coming in the future. Or to put it another way, I would like a slice of a cake that is bigger than the cake of today," he said.

When asked if Geely and Daimler could work together on electric cars, Li said he was keen to co-operate in various areas.

He also said that he had no plans to make changes to Daimler’s co-operation with other Chinese partners, such as BAIC or BYD, and that all parties could benefit from sharing of ideas.

According to multiple sources and documents reviewed by Reuters, Li used Hong Kong shell companies, derivatives, bank financing and carefully structured share options to become Daimler’s single largest shareholder.

Asked by Bild am Sonntag how he financed the purchase, he said some of the money was his own and some was financed via foreign banks. None of the funding came from the Chinese government and he did not seek the approval of the government before buying the stake.

"We have never asked the Chinese government for its approval of an investment ahead of time. The same goes for our Daimler stake," he said.

Reuters

China to bid for German firm

State Grid Corporation to make ‘outrageously attractive’ offer for 20% of power network company 50Hertz
Companies
6 days ago

Germany will be ‘especially watchful’ after Geely’s $9bn Daimler bet

Li has led a major acquisition push globally since 2010, when he took over Swedish car brand Volvo from Ford in a $1.8bn deal
Companies
6 days ago

China’s Geely makes $9bn Daimler bet against tech 'invaders'

Chinese entrepreneur becomes Mercedes-Benz’s biggest shareholder
Companies
7 days ago

China’s Geely chases Daimler and electric future

Geely hopes German company Daimler will see the mutual benefits of a partnership to scale up production of electric cars as China tightens the screws ...
Companies
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Guptas’ big heist: mines stripped, workers ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Munro expects big things from Liberty
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Board reshuffle has failed to lessen Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
No more steep tariff hikes for Eskom
Companies / Energy
5.
Standard Bank names new chief for its personal ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Two major US banks facilitated Geely’s Daimler mega deal
Companies

China to bid for German firm
Companies

Germany will be ‘especially watchful’ after Geely’s $9bn Daimler bet
Companies

China’s Geely makes $9bn Daimler bet against tech 'invaders'
Companies / Industrials

China’s Geely chases Daimler and electric future
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.