Geely has no plans to take further stakes in car manufacturers
The Chinese car maker is not looking for more acquisitions, says founder and main owner of Geely
Frankfurt — Li Shufu, the founder and main owner of China’s Geely, had no plans to buy further stakes in car manufacturers after building up a holding of almost 10% in Germany’s Daimler, he told a German newspaper.
"Currently we have no plans for further purchases. We will concentrate for now on the development of existing holdings," the weekly Bild am Sonntag quoted Li as saying in an interview published on Sunday.
"There are many ideas, and there is much to do."
Li has led a major acquisition push globally since 2010, when he took over Swedish car brand Volvo from Ford for $1.8bn.
Over the past year, he has snapped up a $3.3bn stake in truck maker AB Volvo, a majority stake in sports car maker Lotus, a 49.9% stake in Malaysian car maker Proton and flying car start-up Terrafugia. He already owns LEVC, the maker of London’s iconic black cabs.
His purchase of a $9bn stake in Daimler, unveiled last week, surprised the market and rekindled fears in Germany of its highly prized industrial expertise falling into Chinese hands.
When asked about those concerns, Li said that his focus was on future technology.
"For me, it’s not about available technology but what is coming in the future. Or to put it another way, I would like a slice of a cake that is bigger than the cake of today," he said.
When asked if Geely and Daimler could work together on electric cars, Li said he was keen to co-operate in various areas.
He also said that he had no plans to make changes to Daimler’s co-operation with other Chinese partners, such as BAIC or BYD, and that all parties could benefit from sharing of ideas.
According to multiple sources and documents reviewed by Reuters, Li used Hong Kong shell companies, derivatives, bank financing and carefully structured share options to become Daimler’s single largest shareholder.
Asked by Bild am Sonntag how he financed the purchase, he said some of the money was his own and some was financed via foreign banks. None of the funding came from the Chinese government and he did not seek the approval of the government before buying the stake.
"We have never asked the Chinese government for its approval of an investment ahead of time. The same goes for our Daimler stake," he said.
Reuters
