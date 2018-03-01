Companies

COLLAR TRADE

Two major US banks facilitated Geely’s Daimler mega deal

01 March 2018 - 05:58 Agency Staff
Geely's founder and chairman, Li Shufu. Picture: REUTERS
Geely's founder and chairman, Li Shufu. Picture: REUTERS

London/Hong Kong — Chinese billionaire Li Shufu’s Geely Group structured the purchase of its €7.3bn stake in Daimler through derivative transactions that allowed the buyer to build a large equity holding while limiting the risks, say sources.

Geely entered into a so-called collar trade for the entire stake, making this the largest deal of its kind in a single stock globally, the people said, asking not to be named as the financing details had not been disclosed.

Bank of America Corporate led the transaction with the help of Morgan Stanley, they said.

Geely disclosed a 9.7% stake in Daimler last week after Bloomberg reported that the company was poised to become the largest investor in the German car maker.

The collar trades — used in a hedging strategy that requires puts and call options of the same size and with the same expiration — allowed Geely to build up the stake quickly while potentially avoiding breaching German rules that require shareholders to disclose holdings exceeding 3%, they said.

Representatives for Geely, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that financial regulator Bafin was reviewing whether there were "any gaps in the transparency of reporting requirements" tied to Li’s stake.

"Beyond that, we’re open to trade partners and don’t immediately see any violations."

Shares of Daimler rose 0.7% to €70.84 as of 11.01am in Frankfurt trading. The stock has advanced 3.2% in the past year.

The collar trades reduce Li’s potential losses from a decline in Daimler’s price, but may also cap prospective gains if the stock climbs.

Li’s acquisition of the stake in Daimler, the biggest investment in a global car manufacturer by a Chinese company, boosts the prospects of his car maker, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Bloomberg

