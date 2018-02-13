Companies

Antitrust body dismisses Massmart’s complaint of anticompetitive behaviour

13 February 2018 - 16:50 Agency Staff
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

On Tuesday, the Competition Tribunal dismissed a complaint brought by Massmart accusing grocery retailers of anticompetitive behaviour, saying the unit of Wal-Mart had failed to present a strong case.

The decision is a blow for Massmart’s ambitions to expand further into the grocery market, which is dominated by industry giants such discounter Shoprite and upmarket retailer Woolworths.

Massmart is in the middle of transforming its flagship Game chain from a primarily electronics retailer to one that sells groceries.

It lodged the complaint in 2014, saying its expansion into the fresh grocery sector was being hampered by lease arrangements that restricted malls from renting out space to rival food retailers.

The tribunal upheld, for the second time, arguments made by retailers Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay and Spar and found that Massmart had failed to make a strong case of anticompetitive conduct.

"The other problem for Massmart is that its business case has driven its competition case and not vice versa," the tribunal said in a statement.

Massmart was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Viceroy Report: No retreat in Capitec short ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Kumba’s ‘royal flush’ results vindicate Anglo’s ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Kerzners to create eco-friendly, bespoke estate ...
Companies / Property
5.
Bank of Baroda confirms closure of South African ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

How the scramble out of SA backfired
Features / Cover Story

CHRIS GILMOUR: Black Friday spending gave Santa a run for his money
Opinion / Columnists

Tough times slow Massmart growth
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.