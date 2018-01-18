Stronger rand takes toll on Massmart

Massmart expects to report low, single-digit sales growth in the year to end-December, pointing to SA’s tough trading environment.

The retailer has also had to contend with a stronger rand, which negatively affected revenue from other countries on the African continent, where the company has a large footprint.

Massmart operates in about 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through its Massdiscounters, Masswarehouse, Massbuild and Masscash divisions.

In a trading update on Thursday, the company said total sales in the 52 weeks to end-December rose just R92.1bn, but comparable store sales dropped 0.8%.

Total sales from South African stores were up 1.5%, while comparable South African store sales declined by 0.2%.

Excluding SA, total sales rose 3.5% in constant currency terms, with comparable store sales growth of 0.8%. But adjusting for the effect of a stronger rand, total sales dropped 4.8% and comparable store sales dropped by 7%.

Massmart, like other retailers, has felt the effects of sluggish consumer spending as a result of low economic growth.