Tesla’s next move: mega-chargers for its new Semi electric trucks

PepsiCo, which has reserved 100 Tesla trucks, said it may eventually explore sharing facilities and costs with other companies. The food conglomerate has held multiple meetings with Tesla to discuss the recharging effort, said PepsiCo executive Mike O’Connell. "We have a lot of in-house capability around energy and engineering ... and certainly Tesla brings their expertise to the table on energy and charging," said O’Connell, senior director of supply chain for Frito-Lay North America, PepsiCo’s snack-food unit.

Separately, in a hi-tech twist on the traditional truck stop, Tesla is moving ahead with plans for its own stations to sell electricity to truckers who pull up for a charge, according to customers and transportation industry executives who have discussed the matter with EV maker.

Tesla already operates more than 1,100 "super-charger" stations globally for drivers of its passenger cars. Musk has spoken publicly of doing something similar for its heavy-duty trucks by installing a network of solar-powered "mega-chargers" that could juice up a Semi battery in 30 minutes. But just how quickly Tesla could build a robust network of electric filling stations for commercial truckers is not clear.

The company is already stretched thin and burning cash. Tesla has struggled to ramp up production of its new Model 3 sedan, which has been plagued by delays. Some analysts and trucking executives doubt that Tesla can deliver the Semi in 2019, much less a vast charging infrastructure to support it.

A Tesla spokesperson confirmed that the California-based company is working closely with large customers to build Semi charging stations. She declined to comment further on the arrangements or Tesla’s plans for its own truck-charging terminals.

Anheuser-Busch is evaluating installing its own charging equipment for its 40 Tesla Semis at large breweries and other key locations, according to James Sembrot, senior director of supply chain for the St Louis-based beer maker. "What was important to us was to make a big investment in this cutting-edge technology and secure our place in line."

UPS, too, expects to work closely with Tesla on building on-site charging stations, according to Scott Phillippi, global engineering director for the parcel delivery behemoth. The Atlanta-based company pre-ordered 125 Semis in December.

Grocery chain Loblaw Companies will likely use solar power to juice charging stations for the 25 Semis it has pre-ordered from Tesla, according to spokesperson Catherine Thomas. She said Loblaw was considering Tesla as well as "a few other companies" for technology and design.

None of the companies would disclose cost estimates for building their own charging infrastructure. US transit agencies that operate electric buses provide some clues. A "fast charger" terminal serving six electric buses would cost $249,000, according to a 2016 report from the California Air Resources Board.

However, analysts and automotive industry executives said the price tag for commercial truck facilities could easily reach into the millions of dollars, depending on factors such as the number of big-rigs to be recharged, the energy source for the electricity and existing energy infrastructure in a given area.

Vehicle maker or energy supplier?

In November, Tesla unveiled its prototype Semi with the aim of up-ending the trucking industry. At a splashy event, Musk said the sleek, battery-powered cab could achieve up to 800km on a single charge, and be faster, cleaner and cheaper to operate than conventional diesels.

Base prices range from $150,000 to $200,000, according to Tesla’s website, compared to $120,000 for a typical diesel.