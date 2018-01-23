Companies

Tesla says Musk to receive no compensation — unless the company does well

23 January 2018 - 12:19 Subrat Patnaik and Shubham Kalia
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: Reuters

Bengaluru — Tesla said on Tuesday that CEO Elon Musk will receive no guaranteed compensation of any kind, and that he will be paid only if the company and all of its shareholders do extraordinarily well.

The compensation will be based on a combination of market capitalisation and operational milestones, the electric-vehicle maker said in a statement.

"Elon will receive no guaranteed compensation of any kind — no salary, no cash bonuses, and no equity that vests simply by the passage of time," the company said.

The new performance award consists of a 10-year grant of stock options that vest in 12 tranches, with each tranche vesting only if both market capitalisation and operational milestones are met, the company said.

Tesla said its market capitalisation must increase to $100bn for the first tranche to be vested and must continue to increase in additional $50bn increments. "Thus, for Elon to fully vest in the award, Tesla’s market cap must increase to $650bn," the California-based company said.

To meet the operational milestone, Tesla must meet a set of escalating revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) targets, it said.

Reuters

THE FT COLUMN: Tesla’s woes and a bumpy ride for electric cars

If subsidies dry up and Tesla becomes a poster child for the difficulty of producing these vehicles at cheaper prices quickly, enthusiasm for an ...
Opinion
18 days ago

Tesla pushes back Model 3 production target — and may have to raise more cash

Tesla didn’t come close to making 5,000 sedans a week, delivering 1,550 in the final three months of 2017; its shares had fallen 2.6% at the start of ...
Companies
18 days ago

Tesla pushes back Model 3 production target for a second time

The goal of producing 5,000 of the mass-market cars a week will now be reached only in June — six months after the original target
Companies
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mabuza cancels Davos trip to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy
2.
H&M investor dumps shares as sales keep on sliding
Companies
3.
Steinhoff rallies on sale of PSG shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom’s Mabuza to the rescue — again
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Eskom's suspended finance chief Anoj Singh resigns
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Tesla’s last quarter Model 3 deliveries are good — however you analyse them
Companies

Tesla to deliver far fewer Model 3s than hoped
Companies

SpaceX has a record year with 17 launches (so far) — and 2018 may be better
World

Julio Ponce’s loss could be Tesla’s gain
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.