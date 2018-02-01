BMW is surging ahead with overall electrification

BMW is in the middle of a spending surge and a tech war that will boost its green cars, hinting strongly at a series of electrified SUVs.

The company that began its electrified surge with the experimental i3 and the plug-in hybrid i8 has locked down the naming rights for everything from the i1 to the i9 and from the iX1 for SUVs through to the iX9.

Group CEO Harald Krueger admitted that the much-hyped iNext (most likely to be called the i5) would be the next electric BMW, with up to 700km of battery range, to be followed by a fully electric X3.

"In 2020 we will launch the fully electric X3. In it, X and i come together. BMW is the market leader in electrified cars — it’s not Tesla — and the market has increased by 30% in 2017. Whoever drives an electric car will stick to it. We are at the fifth generation of EVs and we need very little rare earth now in our drive systems, though solid state is clearly after 2020."

Krueger promised more to come after its much-hyped, highly autonomous iNext goes into production in 2020.

The 7 Series will eventually be replaced as the BMW flagship by an i9, while there will also be a fully electric iX9 large SUV as BMW adapts to a post-EU7 world beyond 2020.

He said BMW is knocking on the door of level 4 and 5 autonomy, with 40 lidar-equipped test cars running in Germany, California and Israel, collecting 40 terabytes of data per day.

"The iNext will be prepared and capable for this [level four and five], but depending on the laws in the respective areas for level 5, but they will be developed for that," he said.

BMW head of development, Klaus Fröhlich, backed him up, admitting again that the new X3 has been designed from scratch to be electrified.

"Our model initiative will really take off with the Mini BEV (battery electric vehicle), the fully electric BMW X3, the BMW iNext and the BMW i Vision Dynamics — so that by 2025, our line-up will comprise 25 fully or semi-electrified models, 12 of which will be fully electric.