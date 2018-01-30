McDonald’s sales up in key markets, but it takes a hit from US tax reform

New York — McDonald’s reported higher comparable sales in the final three months of the year in the US, China and other key markets, but earnings were dented by a one-time hit from US tax reform.

Net income was $698.7bn in the fourth quarter, down 41% from the year-ago period, hit by $700m due to taxes on repatriated earnings following the US tax reform passed in December.

Revenues fell 11% to $5.3bn following the sale of company-owned restaurants to franchisers.

McDonald’s cited a "strong consumer response" to its new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders chicken dish and its promotional McPick 2 products as factors in a 4.5% rise in US comparable sales.

Among growth-oriented countries, China scored a 4% rise in comparable sales, but this was partly offset "by continued challenges in South Korea", the company said.

Globally comparable sales increased 5.5% during the fourth quarter.

CEO Steve Easterbrook has focused on improving restaurant appearance and service and, more recently on ramping up home-delivery and mobile pay initiatives. "We are confident we will accelerate our momentum by capitalising on our strong business model and distinct brand advantages in convenience, menu variety and value," he said.

Shares of McDonald’s dipped 0.7% to $177.77 in pre-market trading.

AFP