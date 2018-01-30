Companies

McDonald’s sales up in key markets, but it takes a hit from US tax reform

30 January 2018 - 16:45 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

New York — McDonald’s reported higher comparable sales in the final three months of the year in the US, China and other key markets, but earnings were dented by a one-time hit from US tax reform.

Net income was $698.7bn in the fourth quarter, down 41% from the year-ago period, hit by $700m due to taxes on repatriated earnings following the US tax reform passed in December.

Revenues fell 11% to $5.3bn following the sale of company-owned restaurants to franchisers.

McDonald’s cited a "strong consumer response" to its new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders chicken dish and its promotional McPick 2 products as factors in a 4.5% rise in US comparable sales.

Among growth-oriented countries, China scored a 4% rise in comparable sales, but this was partly offset "by continued challenges in South Korea", the company said.

Globally comparable sales increased 5.5% during the fourth quarter.

CEO Steve Easterbrook has focused on improving restaurant appearance and service and, more recently on ramping up home-delivery and mobile pay initiatives. "We are confident we will accelerate our momentum by capitalising on our strong business model and distinct brand advantages in convenience, menu variety and value," he said.

Shares of McDonald’s dipped 0.7% to $177.77 in pre-market trading.

AFP

McDonald’s responds to customers by switching to environmentally friendly packaging

The fast-food giant aims to get 100% of its packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by 2025
Companies
14 days ago

McDonald’s steers clear of China’s year of the snorting pig

McDonald’s translation of Golden Arches gave social media the giggles, eliciting comments such as ‘Pig snort snort, golden snort snort, ...
Companies
3 months ago

McDonald’s to serve smaller side order of antibiotics with its McNuggets

Fast food chain plans to reduce the use of antibiotics in its chicken products as part of efforts to curb microbial resistance to drugs and the rise ...
Companies
5 months ago

McDonald’s to double presence in China over next five years

It also finalises a partnership with CITIC, CITIC Capital Holdings and Carlyle Group to act as a franchisee for its business in mainland China and ...
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Viceroy Research names its new target: Capitec ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Curro appoints deputy president’s brother as ...
Companies
3.
Racist incident blamed as Spur takes sales hit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Markus Jooste declines to represent Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Credit lines reopened to Eskom but concern still ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.