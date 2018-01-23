Companies

Niki Lauda makes winning bid for the airline he founded, Niki

23 January 2018 - 11:38 François Murphy
Niki Lauda, president of low-cost airline Niki and former World Champion Formula One driver, addresses the media during a news conference in Vienna, Austria April 19, 2010. File photo: REUTERS
Vienna — Former Formula One champion Niki Lauda has beaten out British Airways owner IAG and others to make the winning takeover bid for Niki, the airline he founded, Niki’s administrators said on Tuesday.

Lauda’s successful bid scuppers a previously agreed sale of Niki to IAG, which was thrown into doubt this month after two courts ruled that the insolvency proceedings had to move to Austria from Germany.

That paved the way for other interested parties, such as Ryanair and Lauda, to bid for the carrier, which most recently was part of failed airline Air Berlin. Niki’s creditors met on Monday to pick the best bid, and their meeting ran into Tuesday.

"In the early hours of this morning LaudaMotion emerged from a transparent bidding process as the best bidder," the administrators Ulla Reisch and Lucas Flöther said in a brief joint statement, referring to a company controlled by Lauda. They gave no details on the bid’s terms.

Niki filed for insolvency in Berlin last month after Germany’s Lufthansa scrapped plans to buy the Austrian arm of insolvent Air Berlin.

After hurried talks to ensure Niki retained valuable runway slots, British Airways owner IAG agreed with the German administrator to buy the business for €20m ($24.5m), provide €16.5m in liquidity and make it part of its low-cost unit Vueling.

Reuters

