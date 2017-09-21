Air Berlin staff thrown a lifeline

Berlin — Lufthansa budget unit Eurowings has agreed to a deal with the Verdi union that will allow it to hire new cabin crew at short notice from rivals such as bankrupt Air Berlin.

Eurowings launched a recruitment drive in August, seeking about 200 pilots and 400 cabin crew qualified to fly and crew A320 aircraft.

Air Berlin also flies A320 aircraft and so the drive is a chance for staff to get hired without waiting for talks on a carve-up of the carrier to finish.

Eurowings, which did not mention Air Berlin staff specifically, said it had received more than 1,000 applications for the positions and had started conducting interviews.

On Wednesday, Eurowings planned to hold talks with pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit with the aim of being able to take on captains and first officers at short notice as well, it said.

The deal with Verdi comes after a similar agreement with union UFO, which also represents cabin crew.