Companies

Netflix subscriber numbers and profits soar, but it’s not chilling

The company booked a $39m charge on unreleased content that insiders say is linked to the Kevin Spacey harassment saga

23 January 2018 - 10:07 Lisa Richwine and Aishwarya Venugopal
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Los Angeles/Bengaluru — Netflix snagged 2-million more subscribers than Wall Street expected in the final three months of 2017.

Profit trebled as a result at the online video service that is burning money on new programming to dominate internet television around the world.

The results drove Netflix to a market capitalisation of more than $100bn for the first time.

Shares jumped 9% to more than $248 in after-hours trading on Monday — after rallying throughout the month and rising 53% last year.

The company has signed up more than half of all US broadband households and is building its customer base in 190 countries by spending billions on programming.

Netflix picked up 6.36-million subscribers in international markets in the October-December quarter, when it released new seasons of critically acclaimed shows Stranger Things and The Crown, as well as the Will Smith action movie Bright.

Consumers are tolerant as long as something’s improving.
Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO

That topped Wall Street expectations of 5.1-million new international subscribers, according to FactSet.

Along with 1.98-million customer additions in the US, the company ended the year with 117.58-million streaming subscribers around the globe, despite a price increase in October.

"Netflix is pouring more and more money into making content, and it is directly translating into more subscribers," BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield said. "They see a huge opportunity and they are moving as fast as they can to attack it."

The company also said it took a $39m noncash charge for "unreleased content we’ve decided not to move forward with". A source familiar with the matter said the charge was related to content starring Kevin Spacey, with whom Netflix cut ties after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Netflix temporarily halted production of House of Cards to write out Spacey’s character and decided not to release the film Gore, which starred Spacey as Gore Vidal.

Spacey has apologised to one of his accusers, and according to his representatives is seeking unspecified treatment.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the accusations.

The charge is one of the first signs of costs faced by companies in the wake of a widespread campaign against sexual harassment.

Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix. Picture: REUTERS
Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix. Picture: REUTERS

Netflix turned a DVD-by-mail business into an online competitor of movie channel HBO.

As it grew it began licensing its own original shows to ensure a stream of new offerings if studio suppliers ended deals.

Walt Disney is now making a major push into online streaming and will pull its first-run shows and movies from Netflix in 2019 as Hollywood fights for audiences.

Netflix plans to spend up to $8bn this year on TV shows and movies to fend off Disney, Amazon.com, studios-owned Hulu, and local competitors that are jumping into online video.

It is turning more and more to high-budget projects, such as the roughly $90m Bright.

In 2017, Netflix recorded its first full-year profit in international markets. The company has said it aims for steady improvements in profitability overseas this year.

"We believe our big investments in content are paying off," Netflix said in a quarterly letter to shareholders.

Netflix is raising its marketing budget faster than revenue is growing, and will spend about $2bn this year. The company expects a net cash outflow in 2018 of between $3bn and $4bn, up from $2bn in 2017.

Last October, Netflix raised prices for two of its three main subscription plans to help fund the substantial content investment. The earnings report showed customers took it in stride.

"Consumers are tolerant as long as something’s improving," Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said on a post-earnings webcast.

For the December quarter, Netflix reported diluted earnings per share of 41c, which matched the expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters IBES.

Revenue for the three months was $3.286bn, in line with forecasts.

Looking ahead, Netflix forecast streaming customer additions of 6.35-million for the first quarter, above analysts’ expectation of 5.01-million, according to FactSet.

Investors appear confident in Netflix’s ability to grow.

Netflix recently traded at 91 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, versus Amazon at 152 times earnings and Disney at 17 times earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Netflix also said on Monday that Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of global satellite company Eutelsat, had joined the company’s board.

Reuters

THE FT COLUMN: Big Tech in Davos: Why Fangs need to hit the reset button

Rather than an honest attempt to fix well-flagged problems, what we are seeing is a classic corporate PR playbook of deflection and delay, writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Movie tie-ins for toys no longer cut it in the age of streaming

The waning pull of movies and their merchandising, as children look to YouTube and Netflix for entertainment, is bad news for toy makers
Business
5 days ago

It’s official: Google and Facebook are communications companies

Facebook and Google’s parent Alphabet will leave the biggest industry classification, information technology, and join communications, a ...
Companies
10 days ago

Will SA authorities ever repeal Net neutrality rules the way the US has done?

The US government’s decision to repeal "Net neutrality" rules sparked a consumer backlash around the globe
News & Fox
12 days ago

Winners and losers in the sharing economy

Why that new-car smell — and ownership itself —may be a thing of the past, writes Brooke Masters
Opinion
24 days ago

FT COLUMN: Why Big Tech wants to keep the net neutral

Economic power begets political power, which is why the Fangs have fought hard against efforts to repeal unfair regulatory exemptions, writes Rana ...
Opinion
1 month ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Streaming away from DStv premium

There has long been talk about the price of the premium bouquet being the Achilles heel in a seemingly invulnerable business.
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mabuza cancels Davos trip to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy
2.
H&M investor dumps shares as sales keep on sliding
Companies
3.
Steinhoff rallies on sale of PSG shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom’s Mabuza to the rescue — again
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Eskom's suspended finance chief Anoj Singh resigns
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

THE FT COLUMN: Big Tech in Davos: Why Fangs need to hit the reset button
Opinion / Columnists

ZEENAT MOORAD: The new sharing economy is really just the old collaborative one
Opinion / Shop Talk

WATCH: Stock picks — Discovery Communications and BAT
Markets

It’s official: Google and Facebook are communications companies
Companies

New Zealand removes sewing machines and adds craft beer to its basket of CPI ...
World

Will SA authorities ever repeal Net neutrality rules the way the US has done?
News & Fox

Golden Globes: Hollywood’s leading women call time on endemic harassment
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Winners and losers in the sharing economy
Opinion

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Black Mirror satirist Charlie Brooker on being TV’s prophet ...
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.