WATCH: Stock picks — Discovery Communications and BAT

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Discovery Communications as his stock pick of the day, while Chantal Marx from FNB Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Discovery Communications owns various TV channels, including The Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet and the Oprah Winfrey Network.

At the moment there is a lot of uncertainty in that space, as consumers dropping cable TV in favour of Netflix and other internet providers. But these providers need content so channels like Discovery can still sell their shows to the internet providers.

Marx says BAT is probably not a not a favourite at the moment as it is a rand hedge, but her decision is based on valuation. The company is trading at quite a discount relative to its large international peer group.