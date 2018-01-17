Markets

Stock Watch on Business Day TV

WATCH: Stock picks — Discovery Communications and BAT

17 January 2018 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Discovery Communications as his stock pick of the day, while Chantal Marx from FNB Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT).

Discovery Communications owns various TV channels, including The Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet and the Oprah Winfrey Network.

At the moment there is a lot of uncertainty in that space, as consumers dropping cable TV in favour of Netflix and other internet providers. But these providers need content so channels like Discovery can still sell their shows to the internet providers.

Marx says BAT is probably not a not a favourite at the moment as it is a rand hedge, but her decision is based on valuation. The company is trading at quite a discount relative to its large international peer group.

 

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital talks to Business Day TV about Discovery Communications, while Chantal Marx from FNB Securities discusses BAT

Break-Out Metal?: What the World Gold Council expects in 2018

Rising global economic growth, forecasts of interest-rate hikes and easier access to investment in the metal expected to support price
Companies
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Ignoring bond markets risky

The problem is that the market is now so huge that even small changes could have dramatic effects
Opinion
4 hours ago

Market data - January 16 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
13 hours ago

World markets advance with the Dow pushing over 26,000 points

The dollar steadies after a four-day slump as the euro retreats from a three-year high; one analyst notes ‘the global economy and global ...
Markets
14 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE within sight of record high as banks jump 3%

Property‚ general retailers‚ financials and industrials were all up on the day
Markets
14 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Is this bitcoin’s crash-and-burn moment?
Markets
2.
WATCH: Rand appears to have overextended itself ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE within sight of record high as ...
Markets
4.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
5.
Rand consolidates around levels last seen in 2015
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.