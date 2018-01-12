EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘Nothing unusual’ about Kuga compensation offer, Ford says
Dutch investors launch class action suit against Steinhoff, and is President Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma a real possibility?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Ford SA is now seeking to do what it should have done a long time ago. Prompted by a class action suit, the company is now settling claims associated with its Kuga model.
Imagine Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as interim president of SA. Apparently, this is the offer from Jacob Zuma’s allies, who are keen on ensuring that the president gets a "dignified exit" from power.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Mzoxolo Mpolase says another more subtle form of state capture has manifested in SA. However, this is not driven by corruption, but by knowledge deficits in the government, and populist rhetoric.
Natasha Marrian says the ANC is again tip-toeing around Jacob Zuma, afraid even under a new leadership to do what has long been a no-brainer
The long and the short of the markets
Dutch Investors Association moves against Steinhoff in class action suit. Although Steinhoff’s primary listing is in Frankfurt, its head office is in Amsterdam, giving the association extensive powers to take legal action against a company and its directors.
@realDonaldTrump no one from Norway wants to come to this shithole country. They have healthcare for all, family leave, free education and real gun control. https://t.co/yL0gmS55Yw— Michael J. McDonald (@MMStearnsCastle) January 11, 2018
