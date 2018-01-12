Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘Nothing unusual’ about Kuga compensation offer, Ford says

Dutch investors launch class action suit against Steinhoff, and is President Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma a real possibility?

12 January 2018 - 13:17 Wilson Johwa
Picture: REUTERS

Ford SA is now seeking to do what it should have done a long time ago. Prompted by a class action suit, the company is now settling claims associated with its Kuga model.

Imagine Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as interim president of SA. Apparently, this is the offer from Jacob Zuma’s allies, who are keen on ensuring that the president gets a "dignified exit" from power.

Mzoxolo Mpolase says another more subtle form of state capture has manifested in SA. However, this is not driven by corruption, but by knowledge deficits in the government, and populist rhetoric.

Natasha Marrian says the ANC is again tip-toeing around Jacob Zuma, afraid even under a new leadership to do what has long been a no-brainer

Dutch Investors Association moves against Steinhoff in class action suit. Although Steinhoff’s primary listing is in Frankfurt, its head office is in Amsterdam, giving the association extensive powers to take legal action against a company and its directors.

Bidvest retains Cannon Asset Managers founder CEO Adrian Saville as an independent strategist.

