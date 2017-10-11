Tharisa pilot project aims to raise output

The board had relaxed its requirement that Tharisa look for assets in commodities used to make stainless steel to now hunting for assets that were shallow, low cost and gave a comfortable profit margin, Pouroulis said.

Asked if were any opportunities were presented by nearby platinum miner Lonmin, with its strategy of partnering or selling some of its growth assets as well as selling production capacity, Pouroulis said Tharisa was watching the process and would be interested in surface prospects much like the deal signed earlier in 2017.

Tharisa subsidiary Arxo Metals has an agreement with Lonmin to process material at its K3 mine and expects to generate 200,000 tonnes of chrome concentrate a year.

Tharisa has installed and is commissioning a second-hand 1MW furnace at a cost of about $1m to test the processing of its own PGMs as a precursor to possibly building a new 5MW furnace to handle all the group’s output, Pouroulis said.

The pilot project, which would be fully commissioned within six months, would process 250 tonnes a month of concentrate, delivering just less than 1,000oz of six PGM elements, which fall outside a four-year supply agreement of concentrate to Impala Platinum (Implats). If the pilot project was successful and economically viable, Tharisa would build a smelting complex to treat its PGMs to coincide with the end of the Implats contract.

Tharisa reported an 8.3% rise in PGM production to 143,600oz for the year to end-September, while chrome concentrate was up 7% to 1.3-million tonnes. Speciality grade chrome output grew 20% to 323,100 tonnes.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za