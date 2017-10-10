Victory for miners as Western Australian legislators block plan to increase royalties

Sydney — Legislators in an Australian state on Tuesday blocked a proposal to raise hundreds of million of dollars in additional taxes on gold mining after the industry warned the step would spark job losses.

The Labor government in the state of Western Australia wanted to lift royalty rates on gold sales to 3.75% from 2.5% to raise nearly A$392m ($305m) over four years and help repair a budget weighed down by a record deficit.

But the bill was effectively killed after Liberal Party members of parliament voted to block the measure in the state’s upper house.

"The notion that this increase would not have a negative impact on the sector was nonsense," said Ian Kemish, a spokesman for Newcrest Mining, which employs 1,550 workers at its Telfer mine in the state.

Miners in the world’s second-biggest gold mining nation pumped money into large advertising campaigns against the plan, similar to strategies used against past mining taxes.

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy released analysis last week claiming the increase threatened up to 3,000 jobs.

Proponents of the increase countered that mining companies were highly profitable based on today’s gold prices of about A$1,650 an ounce.

The state last year accounted for about 80% of the 287 tonnes of gold mined in Australia, receiving A$250m in royalty payments.

After the global financial crisis of 2008, a mining frenzy spurred by demand for Australian ores had miners rushing to fill orders. As companies spent billions on new mines and transport infrastructure, politicians took to calling the state the economic engine of the nation.

But cooling growth in China helped turn the boom to bust, leading to massive layoffs and a dramatic drop in state revenue.

