ANALYSIS: Glencore takes contrarian approach with two big purchases

Even for commodities deal king Ivan Glasenberg, it’s been a busy week.

Glencore announced two acquisitions potentially worth as much as $2bn within days of each other: one to capture a stake in Chevron’s oil refining and fuel service stations in SA and Botswana, the other to take a bigger stake in Latin America’s top zinc miner.

It’s the strongest sign yet that Glencore and its billionaire CEO are hungry for acquisitions and growth as business revs back from the commodities crisis of 2015.

It also highlights the company’s divergent business strategy compared with major players Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, which have focused on dividends and stock buybacks.

Glencore has "a choice of returning cash to shareholders or buying assets that they think can deliver more than that", says Paul Gait, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein in London. "If you are a shareholder in Glencore, you probably think Ivan Glasenberg is a shrewd operator that can add value in that process."

On Friday, the Swiss commodities company agreed to buy a controlling stake in Chevron’s assets in Southern Africa for $973m. The assets include a 100,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Cape Town and more than 800 petrol stations.