Companies

Pfizer to review possible separation of its healthcare unit

10 October 2017 - 18:16 Manas Mishra
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Bengaluru — On Tuesday, Pfizer said it was reviewing options for its consumer healthcare business, including a full or partial separation of the unit.

Pfizer said the consumer healthcare business, which earned about $3.4bn in revenue in 2016, was "distinct enough" from its core business that there was potential for it to be more valuable outside the company. Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business includes brands such as ChapStick.

The company’s shares were up about 1% at $36.50 in pre-market trading. The company said any decision related to the options would be made during 2018.

Pfizer said it hired Centerview Partners, Guggenheim Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co as financial advisers for the review.

Germany’s Merck had hired JP Morgan to sell its consumer health business, Reuters reported last month.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sasol drops rescue plan for BEE scheme
Companies / Energy
2.
New property marketplace aims to disrupt local ...
Companies / Property
3.
We’ll pay back the money, says McKinsey — but ...
Companies
4.
‘White like me’ advert grounds Dove
Companies
5.
As more firms cut ties with KPMG, the audit ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.