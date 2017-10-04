But what the Competition Commission failed to note was that drug price increases were set by the government every year and the prices and annual increases were publicly available.

The commission could have discovered the prices on websites such as this https://mpr.code4sa.org/.

At the time‚ Aspen said the drugs under investigation had increased‚ on average‚ 6.25% a year since 2009, when Aspen bought the drug portfolio from GSK.

For example‚ the drug used for leukaemia‚ Leukeran‚ costs between R2‚800 and R4‚800 a month per patient. Myleran‚ used for a blood cancer‚ costs an average of R2‚086 a month.

However‚ it appears the Competition Commission did not know this before its statement accusing Aspen of suspected excessive pricing.

The commission also complained in June that Aspen was being dominant as it was the only firm selling these old blood cancer drugs. However‚ these drugs are not made by other companies owing to very limited demand for them due to their age.

On Wednesday‚ the commission backtracked and said: "Based on the information gathered to date‚ the commission has decided to drop the investigation against Aspen because an excessive pricing case cannot be sustained against them."

Aspen said it would not take any action against the commission and, in a Sens announcement, thanked commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele for fast-tracking the investigation.