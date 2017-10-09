China cuts red tape to give patients quicker access to new medicine

Beijing — For decades, Chinese patients have struggled to gain access to cutting-edge medicines thanks to bureaucratic delays that have hamstrung drug development. Now a sweeping government overhaul of drug approvals is poised to change that.

Beijing on Sunday announced new rules that will speed up approvals of medicines and medical devices, easing bottlenecks in introducing new treatments. The move is also a growth opportunity for international and local drugmakers in the world’s second biggest pharmaceutical market.

The changes were announced by the State Council, China’s cabinet, just days before a key leadership gathering in Beijing next week. On October 18, delegates will gather for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, a twice-in-a-decade shuffling of China’s political decks.

Under the new rules, data from overseas clinical trials can be used for drug registrations in China. That removes the need for manufacturers to conduct added tests in China after receiving overseas approvals and will likely cut delays in the launch of new drugs by several years.

China is revamping its drug regulatory system as demand for new therapies surges due to an ageing population and rising incidence of diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Faster approvals could deliver a revenue boost in coming years to multinationals like Pfizer, AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline that are expanding there. China spent $116.7bn on medicine in 2016 and the market is second only to the US in size, according to researcher QuintilesIMS.

Shares of Chinese drugmakers researching new medicines jumped on Monday on hopes that they will also benefit. Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine surged as much as 6.5% and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group advanced as much as 6.1%.

"For multinational and leading local innovative drugmakers, the anticipated acceleration of approval will improve patients’ access to new medicine and increase revenues for pharmaceutical companies," said Jialin Zhang, senior healthcare analyst at ICBC International Research. Foreign manufacturers control about a quarter of the Chinese pharmaceutical market, with the rest controlled by local players, he estimates.