Restaurant sales and Mexican food boost Yum Brands’ profit
Bengaluru/Los Angeles — Yum Brands reports that a higher than expected quarterly profit from strong sales of tacos and nachos at its Taco Bell restaurants has driven global same-store sales growth.
Yum Brands’ Taco Bell unit has refreshed its menu by introducing items and has kept a tight lid on promotions.
The Naked Chicken Chalupa, a taco with a shell made of chicken, was launched in January in the US but was removed in March. Yum Brands said the item would return to menus as it had "proven to be popular and exceeded expectations".
Same-store sales at the Mexican food chain rose 8%, handily beating the 3.7% growth expected by analysts polled by researcher Consensus Metrix.
At KFC, the company’s biggest contributor to sales, same-store sales rose a lower than expected 2%, but operating profit jumped 12% as it cut costs and sold more restaurants to franchisees.
However, sales at Pizza Hut, Yum Brands’ smallest division, continued to struggle, falling for the third consecutive quarter.
In contrast, rival Domino’s Pizza last week reported a 10.2% jump in domestic same-store sales growth. The lack of a single ordering system at Pizza Hut — and its reputation as a sit-down rather than a delivery chain — hurt sales, it said in February.
Yum Brands has hired outside experts to look at the unit’s issues, such as delivery times, digital efforts and layouts of the restaurants, which have larger dining areas than those focused on delivery.
Global same-store sales at Yum Brands rose 2%, beating the average estimate of analysts for 1.5% growth.
Yum Brands’ income from continuing operations rose to $280m, or 77c per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $226m, or 54c per share. Excluding items, the company earned 65c per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 60c per share.
Total revenue fell 1.8% to $1.42bn, as it sold more restaurants to franchisees, topping the average estimate of $1.35bn.
Up to Tuesday’s close, Yum Brands’ shares had risen 7% since it separated its China business in October 2016.
