Credit Suisse faces pay fight
Institutional Shareholder Services urges investors to reject excessive packages for executives at annual meeting
Zurich — Credit Suisse Group is facing growing opposition to its bonus plans for executives and directors, with a third advisory group recommending that shareholders reject 2017’s pay packages as excessive.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is advising investors at the annual meeting later in April to vote against proposals to pay Sf26m ($26m) in short-term bonuses and as much as Sf52m in long-term bonuses to members of the bank’s executive board.
It also opposes a plan to increase compensation for the board of directors to Sf12.5m.
"Despite a second consecutive net loss, variable remuneration levels for the executive board remained high, including a Sf4.17m short-term incentive for the CEO," the group said on Tuesday.
"The level of board compensation at Credit Suisse is among the highest for blue-chip Swiss Market index companies," it said.
Fat-Cat Laws
If only half the shareholders follow the recommendations on April 28, Credit Suisse would become the first bank to have its pay packages declined under Switzerland’s so-called fat-cat laws. The lender in 2016 won shareholder backing despite opposition from two advisory groups.
Glass Lewis & Co also says the proposed short-term bonuses for executives and the compensation plan for the board are inappropriate given the loss suffered by shareholders in the past two financial years.
Geneva-based Ethos, which advises Swiss pension funds that may represent up to 5% of the bank’s market capitalisation, is recommending voters reject all agenda items related to pay for executives and directors.
Swiss laws introduced in 2015 require companies listed in the country to give shareholders a binding annual vote on executive pay. The politician who pushed through the restrictions, Thomas Minder, has spoken out against Credit Suisse’s executive compensation plans.
Lavish packages for bankers have become controversial with taxpayers, especially since 2008 when they bailed out UBS, the country’s biggest bank. Credit Suisse lifted its bonus pool for employees 6% in 2017, defying a trend towards smaller payouts at many of its peers.
Credit Suisse’s stock fell 33% in 2016, with market turmoil, surprise trading losses and legal cases sapping confidence in a costly turnaround plan.
Under CEO Tidjane Thiam, the bank has reorganised operations and scaled back investment banking. Credit Suisse cut about 7,200 jobs in 2016 and plans to eliminate thousands more in 2017.
"We take note of the recommendations put forward," said Tobias Plangg, a spokesman for the bank. "Credit Suisse respects shareholder democracy."
Credit Suisse is asking investors to award Thiam Sf11.9m for his first full year on the job, including more than Sf4m each in short-term and long-term compensation on top of a salary of Sf3m. Ten other full-year members of the executive board are to receive total pay of Sf5.9m on average.
Clients do not necessarily follow the recommendations of their advisers.
Glass Lewis and Ethos were also opposed to Credit Suisse’s executive and director compensation packages in 2016, when almost one in five shareholders voting at the annual meeting rejected the packages.
ISS endorsed the pay proposals with reservations.
So far, no major Credit Suisse shareholder has signalled opposition to the pay plans.
While Norges Bank, Norway’s wealth fund, said last week that remuneration for CEOs should be driven by long-term value and aligned with shareholder interests. It did not single out Credit Suisse.
Another major investor, Harris Associates, said it would support the proposals.
In its annual report, Credit Suisse praised Thiam for progress in executing strategy in 2016, including cutting costs and building capital and driving a change in culture.
Bloomberg
